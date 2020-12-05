  • Home >
Met Éireann issue status yellow fog warning for entire country

Saturday, December 05, 2020

James Cox

A status yellow weather warning for fog has been issued for the entire country tomorrow by the national forecaster.

There is a risk of freezing in certain locations with dense fog expected, according to Met Éireann.

The warning was issued this morning at 8am and it will come into effect at midnight tonight.

The weather forecaster has left the warning in place until 10am on Monday morning next week.

There is also a status yellow gale warning for Irish waters today.

Northerly winds are predicted to reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 on Irish coastal waters.

This morning’s warning ranges from waters at Wicklow Head to Valentia to Bloody Foreland and becoming confined to southwestern sea areas this afternoon.

