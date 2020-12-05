Noah (10) will walk 5km a day until Christmas to raise funds for SVP

By Elizabeth Lee

A TEN-YEAR-OLD boy has vowed to walk 5km a day during Advent in an effort to raise funds for homeless people.

Noah Sheerin from Carlow town wants to raise €500 so he can donate it to the St Vincent de Paul to help those less fortunate than himself.

Young Noah has a heart of gold as earlier this year he donated his Communion money to the charity. Now he’s committing himself to walking every day to the run-up to Christmas to raise a few bob for homeless people.

“We will do the walk no matter what the weather – rain, sleet, snow or cold – because homeless people can’t get away from bad weather either,” said Noah. “The reason I want to do this is because every Friday my brother (Elliot, aged eight), sister (Molly, 3), my mum (Micky) and I would go to a gas station and get a treat. There would be this poor homeless man sitting beside the station. We would always give him something to eat and drink. One time I saw other people giving him food and water and that just made me feel really happy to see everyone helping him.”

“Noah’s a very kind child, it’s in his nature. He felt really good about being able to donate that money to the St Vincent de Paul before and being able to help people and now he wants to do it again,” said Micky.

Noah, who attends Bishop Foley NS, will be accompanied on his daily 5km walk by his mother every evening from now until Christmas, so if you’d like to contribute to the fund, log on to

https://www.gofundme.com/f/elliott-and-noahs-advent-walk-for-svp