Santa is Covid free and gets the all-clear for Christmas Eve

Digital Desk Staff

With Christmas fast approaching, the man of the moment Santa Claus and his trusted elves descended upon the sanctuary of RocDoc’s Covid-19 testing facility at Dublin Airport.

They were visiting the facility following a test flight in the area in preparation for the biggest night of the year, Christmas Eve.

Santa and the elves took the opportunity to get tested for Covid-19 and make sure it was safe for them to travel around the world and deliver presents to all the boys and girls who were good this year.

Santa gets the all clear

Fortunately, Santa tested negative and got the all clear for his annual travels around the world.

Commenting on this, RocDoc chief executive, David Rock, said: “We were thrilled to see Santa Claus and his elves arrive at RocDoc CovidCheck today. All he wanted for Christmas was to test negative and make sure he could get the presents to the boys and girls this year. Santa wanted all young children not to worry as he will be observing social distancing rules when he is delivering presents on Christmas Eve.’’

Coinciding with the visit of Santa Claus, RocDoc today announced that they are now providing an 8am to 8pm service seven days a week in the run up to Christmas.

Before leaving the Covid testing centre, Santa Claus wished everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happier New Year and encouraged everyone to stay safe over the Christmas period.