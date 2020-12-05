"Wider questions about Sinn Féin" must be answered after Stanley controversy, minister says

James Cox

A Government minister says Brian Stanley’s comments glorifying two IRA attacks raise wider questions about Sinn Féin’s views on Ireland’s violent past.

Deputy Stanley apologised after receiving criticism for posting about the deaths of British soliders during two attacks in 1920 and 1979.

He also referenced Leo Varadkar in a tweet which had homophobic inferences according to the Taoiseach — something the Laois Offaly TD denies.

Brian Stanley will make a personal statement on the controversies in the Dáil later this month.

Junior Minister Thomas Byrne says Sinn Féin also have questions to answer.

“Much wider questions have to be asked of the Sinn Féin party about violence in the North from the 1970s, 80s and 90s that killed so many innocent people.

“Any attempt to justify those killings, or to equate them to the Sinn Féin party of 1918 is completely wrong. They seem to claim they are a continuous party from that period of indepence when in fact the facts state completely otherwise.

“This is a new organisation that started in the 70s in Belfast and I think we need to call them out on that.

“And when they finally accept that, and accept that the IRA campaign was wrong, then people could start talking to them about going into government or about playing further roles in public life.”