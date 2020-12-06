301 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths

Sunday, December 06, 2020

Kenneth Fox

A further 301 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

There were no further deaths announced this evening, meaning the number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland remains at 2,099.

With tonight’s figures, there is a total of 74,246 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

There are currently 231 people in hospital with the virus and a further 28 people in ICU.

Of the cases notified today, the Department of Health said:  133 are men and 168 are women, 64 per cent are under 45 years of and the median age is 32 years old

In terms of the locations of tonight’s cases: 119 are in Dublin, while 32 are in Donegal, 16 in Cork,13 in Kildare,13 in Kilkenny and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Nphet considered limiting contacts to six people for six months

Sunday, 06/12/20 - 3:34pm

St James’s Hospital lands largest scale energy performance contract in Irish healthcare

Sunday, 06/12/20 - 3:06pm

Brexit trade agreement can be done – Simon Harris

Sunday, 06/12/20 - 2:20pm