301 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths

Kenneth Fox

A further 301 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

There were no further deaths announced this evening, meaning the number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland remains at 2,099.

With tonight’s figures, there is a total of 74,246 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

There are currently 231 people in hospital with the virus and a further 28 people in ICU.

Of the cases notified today, the Department of Health said: 133 are men and 168 are women, 64 per cent are under 45 years of and the median age is 32 years old

In terms of the locations of tonight’s cases: 119 are in Dublin, while 32 are in Donegal, 16 in Cork,13 in Kildare,13 in Kilkenny and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 18 other counties.