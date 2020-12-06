Covid-19: Latest county-by-county data

Kenneth Fox

Donegal is still the county with the highest 14 day incidence per 100,000 with a rate of 219.9, according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

From the period of November 21st up until midnight on December 4th, Donegal recorded 350 new cases of Covid-19.

The county with the second highest incidence rate is Louth which is at 160.6, closely followed by Kilkenny which has a rate of 159.2.

Over this same time period Louth recorded 207 new cases of Covid-19 and Kilkenny recorded 158 new cases of the virus.

Overall during this period, Ireland recorded a total of 3,850 new cases of Covid-19 with the country’s current incidence rate now at 80.85. Ireland still has the lowest incidence rate in the EU.

A total of 239 people ended up in hospital during this time period and a further 11 people were admitted to ICU.

The HPSC said 1,287 cases were cases associated with clusters and 438 healthcare workers contracted the virus. Meanwhile, there were seven imported case of the virus during this period.

Age breakdown

The median age of cases over the past 14 days was 35 years of age.

In terms of the most cases by age group during this period, 35-44 year olds accounted for the most with 588 cases of the virus.

This was followed by 25-34 year olds who accounted for 580 cases and 45-54 year olds who accounted for 517 cases during this time.

In terms of hospitalisation, 75-84 year olds accounted for the most with 65 people who were admitted to hospital with the virus.

It comes as this evening the Department of Health confirmed a further 301 new cases of the virus but no new deaths.

It means to date there has been a total of 74,246 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.