Drivers warned about foggy and icy conditions

Digital Desk Staff

Drivers are being warned not to take any risks in foggy and icy conditions this morning.

A status yellow warning for fog has been in place since midnight — and won’t be lifted until 10am.

Temperatures dipped as low as minus three overnight.

Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Authority says motorists can’t expect every road to be gritted.

“That bend that you travel and go around hundreds of times, maybe in a week. This one time, there could be black ice lurking on that stretch of road on that bend. You really do need to be on guard and expect the unexpected.”