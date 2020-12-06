Gardaí arrest two men following alleged sulky race in Limerick

James Cox

Gardaí arrested two men and seized two vehicles following an alleged sulky race in Co Limerick last night.

Gardaí were on the N24 Tipperary Road shortly before 8am where they noticed a group of vehicles involved in what was believed to be a sulky race. As gardaí approached these vehicles, two of them drove off at speed.

Both cars drove through the town of Caherconlish at high speed as gardaí followed from a safe distance. The remaining units from Roxoboro Road Garda Station spoke to all present on the Tipperary Road and an investigation into this matter is ongoing.

The two vehicles that left the scene were located in Caherconlish a short time later and two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested. They were brought to Roxboro Road Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Speaking at Roxboro Road Garda Station, Superintendent Dermot O Connor said “Gardaí in Limerick city have been particularly vigilant in relation to horses not being kept under proper control or where they are being neglected or mistreated.

“Sulky racing on a public road is illegal and is dangerous to all road users and can put the horses under tremendous strain. Gardaí will investigate all incidents of endangerment, illegal sulky racing and where animals are being mistreated.”