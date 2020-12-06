Helpline created for Mother and Baby Homes survivors 

Digital Desk Staff

Two survivors of the Mother and Baby Homes system have set up a new helpline designed to support other victimes.

Francis Timmons and Terri Harrison said those interned in the network of institutions “need to be listened to”.

To begin with, volunteers will staff the phone lines between 6.30am and 8.30am on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Francis Timmons was adopted from Madonna House in Blackrock, Co Dublin, where sexual and physical abuse of children was uncovered in the 1990s.

Mr Timmons said that some people have never felt their voices have been heard and this service could help many survivors of the homes in Ireland.

“Myself and fellow survivor Terri Harrison believe that it is important that the voice of survivors is heard,

“And we believe that this listening service will be important to many survivors across Ireland because all too often when we were children,

“When I was a child, as a survivor, many of us felt that no one would listen and secondly we felt that no one would believe us,” said Mr Timmons.