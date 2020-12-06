Idiocy unmasked at local supermarket

By Michael Godfrey

I WAS out shopping the other day and almost got myself into a row – all over a face mask.

I am no stranger to confrontation and, being a journalist, that becomes with the territory if you are asking the right questions and following the right stories.

But this was different. This involved an assh**e I came across who was not wearing a mask in a busy supermarket.

For months we have been bombarded with information about how to avoid the spread of Covid-19, and high on that watch list is the wearing of face masks. In fact, as recently as last week, the powers that be upped the ante and advised that even while walking along busy streets, we should wear them.

We have also been told that one particular area of concern where mask wearing is vital is while we’re out shopping. In fact, practically every shop in the country now has posters on display advising people to wear a mask when entering their premises.

So you can just imagine my frustration – and that of other shoppers – when we saw this unmasked idiot casually carousing the aisles. The person who was with him was wearing one, but he obviously knew better than everyone else.

Initially I tried to ignore the fool, but despite my best efforts to avoid him, I seemed to be heading for the same items he was mauling as he sauntered around the place.

Eventually I thought enough is enough and challenged the guy. With a grin on his face, his reply was that he didn’t have one. Tongue in cheek, I offered to get him one, but being the smart ass that he obviously is, he replied “off you pop then”.

Knowing I was about a hair away from doing something I would seriously regret and probably have to report on later in court, I decided to walk away and make a complaint to management.

But as is often the norm in this country, management didn’t want to know. They display the signs at the entrance to the premises, but that is as far as they are prepared to go.

We will chastise them if they don’t put their staff behind screens, have them wear masks while stocking he shelves, have sanitiser at the entrance and do everything else that is being advised. But they obviously do not want the hassle of confronting a fool such as my man, who thinks he is immune to the virus and won’t spread it.

Most of us have learned valuable lessons over the past nine months – and when the economy opens up further this Friday, and on the 18th, anyone with a brain in their head should be mindful of taking precautions so that come the New Year we will have something to look forward to and not another lockdown.

Unfortunately, I don’t think that will be the case, unless the vast majority let the minority know that being reckless by not wearing masks or not sanitising is just unacceptable.

I like socialising as much as the next person and look forward to being able to go out to a nice restaurant now that they are taking bookings again, but as in the recent past, I will ask to be moved if I think my table is too close to someone else.

I don’t think I deserve better treatment than anyone else, but equally, I don’t want to take the risk of either giving or getting the virus. If we all adhere to a few simple guidelines until the vaccine is delivered, life will become a lot more enjoyable everyone.