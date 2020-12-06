Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

The number of Covid-19 cases in Carlow rose by eight on Sunday evening.

There have been 62 cases in the last two weeks in the county.

On a positive note, there has been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

As of midnight Saturday 5 December, the HPSC has been notified of 301 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 74,246* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

133 are men / 168 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

119 in Dublin, 32 in Donegal, 16 in Cork,13 in Kildare,13 in Kilkenny and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 231 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 8 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.