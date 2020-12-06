Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Sunday, December 06, 2020

The number of Covid-19 cases in Carlow rose by eight on Sunday evening.

There have been 62 cases in the last two weeks in the county.

On a positive note, there has been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

As of midnight Saturday 5 December, the HPSC has been notified of 301 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 74,246* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 133 are men / 168 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old
  • 119 in Dublin, 32 in Donegal, 16 in Cork,13 in Kildare,13 in Kilkenny and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 231 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 8 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

