Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

The number of Covid-19 cases in Carlow rose by eight on Sunday evening.
There have been 62 cases in the last two weeks in the county.
On a positive note, there has been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
As of midnight Saturday 5 December, the HPSC has been notified of 301 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 74,246* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 133 are men / 168 are women
- 64% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 32 years old
- 119 in Dublin, 32 in Donegal, 16 in Cork,13 in Kildare,13 in Kilkenny and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 18 other counties.
As of 2pm today, 231 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 8 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.