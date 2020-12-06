Michael Flynn: keen gardener who was a founder member of Vale Wanderers FC

By Charlie Keegan

THE death occurred at the District Hospital, Carlow on Thursday 5 November of Michael Flynn, Seksin Road, Leighlinbridge, Carlow.

Michael, who had celebrated his 80th birthday on 19 August, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May 2019. Throughout his illness he received wonderful care from his wife Kathleen, which meant he could be at home in the family environment. Michael was admitted to hospital some three weeks before his passing, before spending his final two days in hospice care at the District Hospital.

He was the last surviving son of the late Frank and Catherine (née Clarke) Flynn from the Royal Oak and was one of a family of nine children – five boys and four girls.

Michael was a founder member of Vale Wanderers in Leighlinbridge and, along with his sons, fundraised for the establishment of ‘Vale’ during the 1990s. The club plays in the Carlow & District Football League. Vale Wanderers is a well-established club which, besides its adult team, fields at schoolboy level.

Michael was an avid follower of Liverpool FC and took great delight in the recent achievements of Jurgen Klopp’s Anfield Reds.

He also followed hurling and was a devotee of the Cork style of the game.

Some years ago, Michael’s son Brendan won a competition in The Star newspaper, which centred on the Cheltenham horseracing festival in England. The prize was a ticket for two to attend the festival in the Cotswolds, all expenses paid. Brendan brought his Dad as his travelling companion and Michael enjoyed the experience of being pampered for the duration of Cheltenham. Another major event for Michael was his appearance on the RTÉ Winning Streak television game on 18 April 2009, when he won €23,000.

Michael, a native of the Royal Oak, Bagenalstown worked a number of ‘campaigns’ at Carlow sugar factory. He also carried out gardening duties for people in the Leighlinbridge area. He was a great gardener, reflected in the fact that the Flynn garden has won local awards and is regarded as the best-kept in Leighlin village.

A proud family man, Michael loved to play card games at home with his grandchildren.

Michael was married to the former Kathleen Costigan from Craan, Leighlinbridge. They had been happily married for 52, celebrating their golden wedding anniversary two years ago.

Michael’s death creates a major void in the Flynn family, at which Michael was the centre.

He was waked at home in Seksin Road, with the obsequies restricted by the Covid-19 health regulations.

Deacon Patrick Roche led prayers at the Flynn home and Michael’s remains were removed on Monday 9 November to St Laserian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, where his funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Pat Hennessy, PP, assisted by Deacon Roche.

The readings at Mass were by Edward (son), while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by grandchildren Aaron Walsh, Niamh and Joanne Heffernan.

There was a eulogy to Michael by his son Frank, recalling significant aspects of his dad’s life and the qualities he brought to that life.

The lovely singing of hymns at Mass was by the Leighlinbridge Parish Choir.

Following Mass, Michael was laid to rest in the local cemetery, with Deacon Roche saying the final prayers at the graveside.

Michael is mourned by his wife Kathleen, sons Thomas (Leighlinbridge), Michael (Leighlinbridge), Frank (Bagenalstown), William (Walkinstown, Duiblin), Brian (Ballylinan, Co Laois), Brendan (Leighlinbridge) and Edward (Paulstown, Co Kilkenny), daughters Catherine Walsh (Carlow), Marie Heffernan (Tomard, Milford) and Laura Flynn (Carlow), by his 12 cherished grandchildren, sisters Alice Meaney (The Ridge, Old Leighlin), Kitty Sheehy (Old Leighlin) and Ellen Flynn (Birmingham, England), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours, by the members of Vale Wanderers and his may friends.

Michael was predeceased by his brothers Paddy, Frank (both Birmingham), Tommy and Jimmy (both Royal Oak) and sister Breda (Kilkenny).