Slice of Dublin’s nightlife goes under the hammer

Cate McCurry, PA

A major slice of Dublin nightlife is up for grabs as the entire contents of a top hotel, bar, restaurant and casino form the centrepiece of an interiors auction.

The countless revellers who wined and dined at the city’s Dawson Hotel, Sam’s Bar and La Stampa restaurant will have the chance to pick up their very own momentos on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The entire front facade of the city’s Berkeley Court Hotel, complete with revolving doors, is also going under the hammer.

They all form part of a catalogue of social items which also includes the roulette wheels, blackjack tables and dealer’s chair of the former Silks Casino in the capital.

More than 1,400 lots are going under he hammer in the Niall Mullen Signature Auction at Eureka House in Kells, Co Meath.

The Dawson Hotel sale includes a “lifetime’s collection” of items amassed by former owner Louis Murray.

“He put his own stamp on it around 15 years ago, he had lots of style about him,” antiques dealer Niall Mullen said.

“Whether it was the lighting, soft furnishings or gilt bedroom furniture, everything is of very good quality. The decor included Eastern and Moroccan themes so it was all a bit different.

“He put in individual pieces of furniture, lighting and got things made for the hotel. The copper-fronted lights were designed for Sam’s Bar and it was worth going in and taking those out carefully.

“The Art Deco lights on the bar are similar. The large mirror in the hotel is 8ft tall and was bought in Cooke’s Antiques.

“One of the light fittings is designed as a hot air balloon, they had massively high ceilings and this was to make a statement. It’s really different and unique.”

Niall is co-ordinating the no-reserve sale in partnership with Victor Mee Auctions.

It took a month to strip the contents of the hotel, Sam’s Bar and La Stampa, which were then transported in five 40ft containers to Co Meath.

It includes the sound and DJ equipment from the Dawson, disco lights and turntables and up to 80 pairs of lamps.

A miniature green and white replica Irish phone box is expected to fetch between €2,000 and €3,000 – with the sale proceeds going to suicide prevention charity, Pieta House.

Lots from Roly’s Bistro in Dublin’s Ballsbridge, items from the estate of the late Ryanair founder, Tony Ryan, a set of alabaster lights from Dromoland Castle in Co Clare and a wine display table from Fallon and Byrne in Dublin’s Exchequer Street will also feature.

Last year, Mr Mullen co-ordinated the auction of rediscovered panelling from two luxurious state rooms on Titanic’s sister ship, The Britannic, which sold for a combined total of €366,000.

He also organised the sale of rare furniture from Dublin’s Shelbourne Hotel and the disposal of the contents of the former Central Bank in Dame Street.

Organisers say that keeping with Government guidelines, those living in Meath can attend viewings and the auction, but by appointment only with Victor Mee.