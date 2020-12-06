St James’s Hospital lands largest scale energy performance contract in Irish healthcare

Digital Desk Staff

St James’s Hospital has signed a new energy performance contract (EPC) with Veolia in partnership with the Carbon and Energy Fund Ireland (CEFI).

Under the EPC agreement, Veolia will install and operate energy efficient equipment in the hospital.

The 20-year contract to operate and maintain the equipment was awarded to Veolia after a competitive public tendering process and the EPC implementation is the largest of its kind in Irish healthcare to date.

The contract will deliver €26 million in guaranteed energy and operational savings.

The hospital’s carbon footprint will be reduced by approximately 118,380 tonnes, cutting electrical consumption by 26 per cent per annum. The new energy efficient equipment will also reduce the dependency on the Dublin 8 electrical grid and places the hospital in an optimum position to reach its 2030 climate targets.

The contract will include the replacement of water boilers, lighting and air conditioning units and will provide combined heat and power (CHP) solutions for the hospital.

Ms Mary Day, CEO of St James’s Hospital said: “The hospital has always been committed to innovation and the Energy Performance Contract allows us to lead the way as a sustainable healthcare provider, while continuing to provide a safe environment for our patients and staff.”

The installation works commenced in July 2020 and will be completed by December 2021.

Vincent Callan, Director of Facilities Management at St James’s Hospital said: “As Ireland’s largest acute academic teaching hospital, we serve thousands of patients, visitors and staff each year which results in high energy usage. Through our commitment to reduce our carbon footprint, we were determined to find a way to reduce our energy usage while all the time delivering on our key objective; providing a safe and high quality care for our patients in a sustainable hospital environment.

“This can only be achieved through collaboration and true partnership with our industry partners, Veolia and the CEF. St James’s Hospital is delighted to be leading the way as a sustainable healthcare provider.”

The project will be externally funded by the Ireland Energy Efficiency Fund (IEEF) and ethical Irish pension fund investors and managed by Sustainable Development Capital LLP. IEEF’s involvement allows for the transfer of investment risk and the delivery of guaranteed energy savings with demonstrable environmental and carbon savings for the hospital.

Jon Gwynn, Carbon and Energy Fund Ireland added: “It is great to see a hospital as significant as St James’s Hospital embark on a major energy efficiency project such as this one which was procured through the Carbon and Energy Fund Procurement framework.”