Two people die in Dublin house fire

James Cox

A man and a woman have died following a house fire at Beach Park in Portmarnock, Co Dublin last night.

Gardaí in Malahide are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of the two people.

At approximately 10.30p.m, gardaí were alerted to a house fire at Beach Park, Portmarnock, Co Dublin.

The fire was brought under control by Dublin Fire Brigade and two bodies (male and female) were discovered inside the house. The man and woman were both pronounced dead.

Investigating gardaí have preserved the scene as they work towards establishing the cause of the fire. The bodies will be removed to the Dublin City Mortuary, Whitehall, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted by the State Pathologist in due course.

Results of the post mortem and a technical examination of the scene will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Malahide Garda Station. Anyone with information is asked to contact Malahide Garda Station on 01-666 4600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.