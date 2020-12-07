Carlow businesses warned of invoice fraud

Businesses were warned about an online invoice scam that has proved lucrative to fraudsters.

Superintendent Aidan Brennan warned against online fraud and scams at a recent meeting of Carlow Joint Policing Committee.

Supt Brennan said there had been one or two incidents of invoice scam.

“An innocuous email comes into your business from one of your suppliers saying we have changed banking details. If you get an invoice from us, can you please lodge the money into this account.”

Supt Brennan urged businesses to be vigilant when they saw emails like it.

“Instead of going into the account of your supplier, the money has now gone into the account of a fraudster. Not only that, your supplier has not been paid and will still have to be paid. It’s an insidious crime.”