Carlow businessman is pitch perfect!

A Carlow businessman impressed an array of leading business figures to win a pitching competition.

Allen O’Neill of the Data Works based in Carlow won the award organised by South East Business Innovation Centre.

The South East BIC has spent the last 25 years supporting innovative entrepreneurs in Waterford, Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary.

To celebrate its birthday and celebrate success, they put out a call for ambitious innovative start-ups and scale-ups based in the five counties of the south east to pitch in front of their judges as part of a recent celebration event on 26 November

This virtual pitching competition was held on Thursday and was part of an overall Celebrating Success virtual event with an engaging fireside chat with David Walsh, founder of Netwatch based in Carlow, Patsy Carney founder of Eirgen Pharma in Waterford and Ann-Marie McSorley of Veri, based in Kilkenny who were joined by Jennifer Melia of Enterprise Ireland. The lively conversation was facilitated by Aidan Shine CEO of South East BIC and highlighted the positive and supportive environment for start-ups and scale-ups in the region and the seasoned entrepreneurs both inspired and entertained the invited guests with stories of how their success started.

Three fantastic entrepreneurs were selected from an overwhelming number of applicants to pitch on the day. Allen O’Neill of The Data Works based in Carlow, Christina O’Dwyer of Everywhere Medical based in Tipperary and Liam Dunne of Waterford’s Klearcom all impressed the judges and guests with their engaging presentations. The judges were John Phelan, All-Island Director of the Halo Business Angels Network, Keith Brock of Enterprise Ireland and Ed Hendrick of Wexford based Sonru.

The prizes included a cash prize of €2,000, an iPAD Air and free incubation office space and consultancy in the South East BIC’s Incubation Centre in Waterford.

Mr O’Neill impressed the judges with his B2B cloud platform that can acquire, transform, and analyse unstructured data from the web in extremely high volume and was confirmed winner on the day. The Data Works provides an engine that allows organisations to collect web data faster, cheaper and at a far higher quality than before.

Speaking about the event, Aidan Shine, CEO of South East BIC said: “We succeeded in giving a mix of both the past successes from the South East Region, showcasing and highlighting the fantastic clients we have worked with over the years, as well as pointing toward the future success of the region with the wonderful finalists in the pitching competition. Allen and the team at The Data Works were a worthy winner and we look forward to working with him and the other finalists as they start and scale.”

South East BIC has been supporting entrepreneurs in the South East since 1995, focused on innovative enterprises through specialised business consultancy services. Over the last 25 years, South East success stories such as Eirgen Pharma, Veri, Sonru, Scurri and Netwatch all worked with South East BIC to develop their early stage strategies.