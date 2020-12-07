Dangerous driving conditions with widespread fog and icy roads

Digital Desk Staff

A number of crashes have taken place on Irish roads this morning with fog and ice present across the country.

Collisions have been reported on the M3 southbound between Junction 7 Skryne/Kilmessan and Junction 6 Dunshaughlin, with black ice present on the stretch of road.

There have also been crashes northbound before Junction 7 along with the N52 between Ardee and Kells at Castletown.

There are icy conditions on busy roads leading to Dublin around Portlaoise and the Glen of the Downs in Co Wicklow.

A status yellow fog warning is in place until 1pm today and drivers have been urged to take extra care.

While the fog is expected to lift soon, temperatures will stay between one and four degrees this afternoon so icy conditions are likely to persist.

Meanwhile, Monday night will be mainly dry with temperatures set to fall to minus two degrees, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster said Tuesday afternoon will be a little warmer than today with highs of six or seven degrees.

However, the cold will return on Tuesday evening with another drop to minus two degrees forecast for the overnight.