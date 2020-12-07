DUP’s Edwin Poots recovering after appendix operation

Monday, December 07, 2020

By David Young, PA

Stormont’s Minister of Agriculture has undergone surgery for a perforated appendix.

Edwin Poots was admitted to hospital on Sunday afternoon after suffering acute pain.

He underwent surgery and the DUP said the operation went well.

Ahead of the operation, Mr Poots said: “I am in terrible pain.”

He told the Belfast Telegraph: “I started to feel unwell a couple of days ago and it just got worse and worse.”

Mr Poots was due to field questions in the Assembly chamber at Stormont on Monday. DUP Economy minister Diane Dodds has been nominated to step in for him.

A DUP spokesman said: “Mr Edwin Poots was admitted to hospital on Sunday afternoon. He is receiving treatment for a perforated appendix and is now making a good recovery after theatre.

“Ministerial colleagues will take care of any immediate DAERA (Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) business in the Northern Ireland Assembly.”

