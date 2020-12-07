€1.7 million announced for community Covid supports

Digital Desk Staff

An additional €1.7 million has been announced to support community and voluntary groups through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The funding was confirmed today by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys as part of the Covid-19 Emergency Fund.

The investment is aimed at allowing groups to support the Government’s ‘Keep Well’ campaign, encouraging people to stay connected and look after themselves and one another throughout the pandemic.

To date, the Covid-19 Emergency Fund has given €4.2 million in funding this year.

Those who receive funding will be able to make changes to their premises to allow for social distancing, to invest in technologies that will allow them to operate online, and to provide greater social supports for their communities.

Speaking today, Ms Humphrey’s said: “Covid-19 has brought the term ‘community’ to the fore. I want the community spirit that we have shown in recent months to remain post Covid.

“The little things like checking in on a neighbour makes such a difference.

“Our community and voluntary groups have played a crucial role during this Pandemic and it’s so important that we support them.”