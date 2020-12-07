  • Home >
First same-sex couple to marry in Northern Ireland hail ‘wonderful day’

Monday, December 07, 2020

By Michael McHugh, PA

Northern Ireland’s first same-sex couple to transform their civil partnership into a marriage have said it is a wonderful day.

Cara McCann and Amanda McGurk celebrated on the steps of Belfast City Hall.

Couples in more than 1,300 same-sex civil partnerships can tie the knot in the North from Monday.

Ms McCann said: “We fought long and hard for the right to marry.”

She added: “We want to thank everyone who was part of this great movement for love and equality, and which has delivered this wonderful, positive change for our society.”

It followed a lengthy campaign and legislative change at Westminster while Stormont powersharing was suspended.

Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy said 32 couples planned to convert their civil partnerships this week.

