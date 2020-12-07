Gardaí appeal for information regarding 20 year old case

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information on the 20th anniversary of the disappearance of Trevor Deely.

On December 7th, 2002 Trevor, who was 22-years-old failed to return home after a night out in Dublin with his colleagues.

Despite a gardaí investigation, Trevor was never found after his disappearance in the early hours of December 8th.

The disappearance is still the subject of an active investigation with gardaí at Pearse Street Station today urging anyone with information to come forward.

Speaking today, Inspector Katherina Joyce said: After spending the night socialising in Dublin City without incident 22-year-old Trevor Deely was last seen on CCTV passing the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road, at approximately 4.14 am December 8th, 2000.

“Our investigation continues to focus on trying to establish the identity of a man dressed in dark / black clothing pictured in CCTV footage talking to Trevor at a gate on Wilton Terrace at the rear entrance to Trevor’s work place.

“We believe the same man can later be seen walking a short distance behind Trevor in CCTV footage at the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road, he has never been identified.”

Insp. Joyce added this was the last known sighting of Trevor, saying the man in the CCTV images may have vital information regarding the case.

“We believe the answers we require may be found in the community and at this time we are appealing to those who, for whatever reason, have not been in a position to come forward to date to reconsider contacting us,” she added.

Speaking on behalf of the Deely family, Trevor’s sister Michele said they are “desperate” to find him.

“It is hard to believe we are now 20 years without him.

“He is the baby of our family, and we have spent the last two decades doing all we can to find him, but we are still stuck in the same place of not knowing anything beyond his last confirmed sighting at the top of Haddington Road.

“The pain of not knowing where Trevor is, is getting more and more difficult to bear. Please help us. All we want to know is, where is Trevor?”