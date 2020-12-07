Ireland jumps two places in Climate Change Performance Index

Digital Desk Staff

Ireland has been ranked at 39th in the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI), moving up two places since last year.

Despite the small improvement, the country has been described as a ‘low’ performer among the 57 countries included in the CCPI for the last two years, having moved from the ‘very low’ category for the two previous years.

Ireland is now 17th among the 27 EU countries included in the Index, having been the worst performer in 2017 and 2018.

The improvement was credited to changes in government policies, adding if these policies were converted in action, Ireland has “considerable potential for improvement”.

Stop Climate Chaos policy coordinator, Sadhbh O’Neill said: “We must see the action plan to actually start eliminating polluting emissions.

“Otherwise we’ll continue to languish in the bottom half of the climate league table and fail to do our fair share under the Paris Agreement.”

Ms O’Neill added over 1,200 will speak to their local TDs online today, calling for faster and fairer climate action.

“The first response should be for the Government to close the loopholes in the Climate Bill so it’s strong enough to drive the changes we need to see,” Ms O’Neill said.

Despite the overall lacklustre performance by Ireland in the Index, the country did not fare so badly in some categories.

The Republic received a ‘high performance’ rating in the renewable category and a ‘medium’ rating for energy use.

Sweden was the highest ranked county at fourth, with a score of 74.42 compared to Ireland’s 45.47, while the UK were fifth (69.66).

The top three positions were not awarded as they are reserved for countries with a ‘very high’ performance rating, of which there were none according to this year’s Index.

Saudi Arabia and the United States were considered to be the least active in tackling climate change, securing the bottom two positions.