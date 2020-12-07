Ireland ready if Europe authorises vaccine early says Taoiseach

Olivia Kelleher

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that Ireland “will be ready” to roll out vaccinations as soon as EU approval for the process comes through.

Speaking during a visit to Cork today the Taoiseach outlined the approach of the Government to the vaccine roll-out.

“We are part of the EU consortium that has pre-purchased the vaccines. The EMA will determine [the roll-out date]; they have pencilled in a date on December 29th for its decision in relation to the authorisation of this particular vaccine, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

“We are working in parallel with them in terms of getting our logistics ready.

“I hope to receive preliminary reports from the taskforce in relation to the roll-out of the vaccines in Ireland.

“If the European Medicines Board brings forward its date, that’s a matter for it and we will be ready for it in any event,” Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach said it is important that we get the organisation of the roll-out right.

“Obviously we will be going to Government tomorrow in relation to the sequencing of the delivery of the vaccine. In other words the prioritisation of who is getting it first and in what order and what sequence and that is important as well.”

He said it is very important we keep the focus on our individual behaviour and on keeping the numbers down.

“Particularly we are very conscious of any potential impact on hospitalisation and mortality and on ICU occupancy if the numbers start rising again.”

“The arrival of the vaccine provides the opportunity to ultimately emerge from Covid-19. But it will take some time obviously in terms of the administration of the various vaccines to the population.

“In the meantime we have got to make sure that the virus does not spread across the population,” he said.

Mr Martin said that vaccines are a vital weapon in the fight against Covid-19.

However, he insisted that Irish people need to adhere to protective measures if further lockdowns are to be avoided in the New Year.

Wet pubs

He appealed to the public to be vigilant and to keep their socialising to the minimum stressing that keeping the wet pubs closed was an important decision as we try to contain the virus.

“If wet pubs were opened in their entirety there is no doubt we would have been facing very dramatically escalating numbers by the end of this month.

“Unfortunately that is the reality- it is not casting any aspersions on pub owners, it is not their fault. It is just the nature of what happened in pubs in the autumn period which we tracked and know about. It is very difficult for publicans.

“Our fundamental objective is to protect life and to protect public health. Already we can see numbers are still in and around the 300 mark. The situation from a Covid-19 perspective is one we have to keep under constant review.

“The idea that you could open up everything is not tenable. I think we have got the balance right because you can’t keep a population under severe restrictions for too long.”

Post-Christmas restrictions

Mr Martin added that we were not necessarily looking at a lockdown after Christmas.

“We will see how things develop. In the first lockdown, construction was closed. But when we entered into the Level 5 restrictions, construction was open. Schools remained open.

“The non-Covid-19 hospital care services have remained open right throughout Level 5 restrictions. When we move out of Christmas, we will assess the situation. We will also assess it sector-by-sector and make forward decisions based on data.

“We will see what type of restrictions will be optimal to keep the pressure on the virus and stop it spreading while keeping as much of

the economy going and keeping as many people in work.

“When we re-open, it is about offering people hope, getting them back to their jobs and giving them income and quality of life,” the Taoiseach added.