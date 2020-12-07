Irish company developing solution for Covid vaccine rollout

Digital Desk Staff

Irish software company Pharmapod, has announced today that it is in the final stages of developing a cloud-based solution for the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine globally.

This important work is supported by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), who will continue to collaborate as Pharmapod makes this solution available on an international basis for healthcare professionals involved in the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The system will streamline the process of administering the vaccine by allowing patients to book their vaccination appointment, providing real-time information to healthcare professionals and their organisations, as well as businesses and public health bodies.

According to Pharmapod’s founder and chief executive, Leonora O’Brien, the company hopes to have the vaccination system up and running in line with the release of the Covid-19 vaccination to the market in January.

Ms O’Brien said: “Our vaccination system has been in development since the beginning of the pandemic and we are working alongside partners such as the International Pharmaceutical Federation to bring it through the final stages. Essentially, the system will streamline the end-to-end process for patients and those administrating the vaccine.

“This will allow the public to easily book their vaccine via any device, schedule multiple doses, complete their eligibility criteria and provide details of any side-effects that have occurred. The data will flow securely from patient to administrator to national stakeholders and governmental organisations. Public health authorities will be able to receive real time, anonymous information about how the vaccine rollout is working.

Ms O’Brien added that the software could help to log data on any potential side effects.

Pharmapod currently provides a number of cloud-based, healthcare specific solutions for pharmacies and the long-term care sector.

Its clinical services module facilitate the delivery of services such as flu vaccines and emergency contraception in pharmacies. It is the leading cloud-based software for driving efficiencies and reducing patient safety incidents (PSIs) in community pharmacies and long-term care globally.

60 per cent of all Canadian Pharmacies use Pharmapod’s system to minimise medication errors and improve best practice. Pharmapod has operations in the United States, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland.

Ms O’Brien added: “Our solutions and platform are designed by healthcare professionals. The vaccination system will also be able to spot potential problems in the rollout such as shortages of vaccines, uptake resistance, people not showing up for vaccinations, regional uptake comparisons, etc. It will also give patients notifications about their appointments and provide advice and information.

“The idea is to make everything easier and quicker for both the patient, and the healthcare professional as well as deliver the required service performance data to national stakeholders. Pharmapod has experience in developing large scale systems of this nature and we are in discussions with a number of governments around the world in relation to our system.’’