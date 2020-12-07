Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

There were five new cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Monday evening among 242 confirmed nationally.

Positively, there have been new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There have been 67 cases in Carlow in the last two weeks and the county’s Covid rate (118 per 100,000) is well above the national average of 80.

Of the cases notified today;

113 are men / 129 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

76 in Dublin, 27 in Donegal, 22 in Kilkenny, 16 in Galway, 14 in Louth and the remaining 87 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today 223 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 9 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.