Nursing home residents now allowed one visitor per week

Nursing home residents can have one visitor per week under new rules in place from today.

The rule comes into effect as part of the Government’s Living with Covid-19 plan.

The visits do not have to be by the same person each week but they must be arranged in advance.

An extra visit will be allowed during the Christmas and New Year period. Additional visits are also permitted in critical and compassionate circumstances.

Chief executive of Nursing Homes Ireland Tadhg Daly welcomed the news.

Speaking last week, he said: “Nursing homes have been innovative in creating initiatives to facilitate connection between nursing home residents and their loved ones against the backdrop of a pandemic.

“We have encouraged and supported nursing homes to maintain social connections throughout that are vital to support residents wellbeing.”

He added: “This is a particularly important time of the year for nursing home residents and their families and we welcome the revised guidance that will support residents enjoy meaningful connection with family at this special time.

“It remains an incredibly difficult time for residents in our nursing homes and their loved ones and nursing homes and their staff are cognisant of this.

“Nursing homes are making great efforts in particular this Christmas to make it a very happy and special one for nursing home residents.”