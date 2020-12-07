  • Home >
Two men to appear in court over death of man in Cabra last year

Monday, December 07, 2020

Two men are to appear in court on Monday morning charged in connection with the death of a 55-year-old in Dublin last year.

The dead man was the victim of a serious assault at Darling Estate on the Navan Road in Cabra on November 14th, 2019, the Garda said in a statement on Sunday. He died in hospital two weeks later on November 27th. Gardaí in Cabra opened a murder investigation a short time later.

Two men, aged 40 and 31, were charged in Ronanstown Garda station on Sunday in relation to the death following their arrest in the Dublin area earlier in the day.

The men are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am where details of arrest and charge will be heard.

