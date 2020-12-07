‘Unrepresentative minority’ – Senator Malcolm Byrne on anti-vaccination protest

James Cox

A small anti-vaccination protest took place outside the constituency office of Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne in Gorey, Co Wexford on Saturday.

A group gathered outside Mr Byrne’s office at 2.30pm before dispersing around 4pm.

Mr Byrne told BreakingNews.ie: “They made a bit of noise and then dispersed, I wouldn’t be too worried, it’s your usual anti-mask, anti-vaccine crew. They’re entitled to protest, it does stress the importance of a Government campaign explaining how vaccines came about, the process by which the European Medicines Agency will independently ensure that the vaccine is safe, that whole regulatory process.”

Scientific approach

Mr Byrne insisted he will continue to highlight the rigorous scientific approach that has gone into the development of Covid vaccines and speak out against anti-vaccine rhetoric.

“I will continue to speak out for science, for people who spent their lifetimes researching this stuff. I’m not going to be intimidated by a small minority of noisy conspiracy theorists.

“They are entitled to peaceful protest, we are lucky to live in a democratic country that allows for peaceful protest, but we have to ensure that there is responsibility and that we take on fake news and disinformation.

“They’re a tiny, unrepresentative minority. They pull their views from the worst conspiracy theories on the internet rather than listening to medical advice.”

Mr Byrne said a thorough Government communications campaign would help to address any genuine concerns about the vaccine, and tackle anti-science rhetoric and misinformation.

He said social media companies need to take more responsibility in tackling fake news as well.

“The danger is social media allows them to amplify what they have to say, social media companies have a responsibility to deal more effectively with fake news and misinformation.

“There’s a responsibility on Government and everybody else to get the information about vaccines out there. Vaccines work, they’ve worked historically against small pox, against polio, against measles.

“They’re going to be independently regulated and frankly I think we’ve got to communicate how scientists spend years carrying out research in this area, we’ve got to explain to people how they do their work and that this carries a lot more weight than a minority of conspiracy theorists

“Vaccines work, this vaccine will work.”

Information campaign

“There are understandable concerns that people will have, they need to be addressed and people need to be informed about the vaccine, about the process and how its regulated.

“That information campaign is really important and I think that will go a long way to counter scaremongering, fake news and disinformation that conspiracy theorists will come up with.”