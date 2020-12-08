AA reports highest breakdown figures since 2018 following sudden cold spell

Digital Desk Staff

The AA noted a surge in breakdowns on Irish roads, brought on by the recent snap of cold weather.

On Monday, AA Ireland attended 680 breakdowns across the country, making it their busiest day since the Beast from the East hit the Ireland in March 2018.

Luck for some, 34 per cent of the breakdowns attended by the AA yesterday were at the motorist’s home, with the majority of cases being battery difficultly. They also confirmed 57 per cent of Monday’s calls were within the greater Dublin region.

The breakdown assistance provider warned motorists that if their car is struggling to start in cold weather, it may be a sign their battery is at risk of failing and may need to be replaced.

The AA have also noted a steady increase in call-outs since the easing of Covid-19 measures, seeing a 25 per cent increase in the past seven days since the country emerged from Level 5 measures.

The company reported a large volume of breakdowns in recent days occurred at shopping centres.

Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs says they are preparing for a busy Christmas period.

“Since the restrictions have been eased, our roads are gradually getting busier and both our rescue and roadwatch teams have noticed an increase in activity around shopping centres across the country.

“Similarly, we expect to see a large number of people travelling across the country for Christmas later in the month, so to avoid any Christmas nightmares we would strongly encourage motorists to give their car a quick once-over before they travel and ensure they have a plan in place should they experience a breakdown.”

Mr Faughnan added if motorists are using their cars less, the AA would encourage them to leave the engine running in an open space for 15 to 20 minutes to avoid the battery going flat.