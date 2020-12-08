Carlow children waiting over two years to see school dentist

By Suzanne Pender

Sinn Féin TD for Carlow Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion has expressed deep concern at the number of school children waiting in excess of two years for an appointment with their school dentist in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Speaking yesterday deputy Funchion said: “Just under 8,000 (7,983) children are waiting anywhere between twelve months to two years for an appointment with their school dentist across Carlow and Kilkenny.

“This alarming figure includes the approximately 2,000 (2,103) children that are waiting in excess of two years for an appointment with their school dentist across the two counties.

“At the start of each year eligible school children are placed on a waiting list, and by the following September they are seen by the school dentist. And whilst I acknowledge and appreciate that the public health emergency has had an impact on waiting lists, it does not explain why children eligible in 2018 are still waiting. If this continues, I am worried that some children will not get this vital check-up prior to starting secondary school. This could mean that some children may need more invasive dental work.

“I would like thank those working in this vital service in Carlow and Kilkenny, and to commend them for continuing to treat children presenting with an emergency appointment throughout the pandemic. I appreciate they are working in very unusual circumstances, and the service they provide is so important in educating children and adults alike on the importance of good oral health.

“It is completely unacceptable that children have to wait in excess of two years to see their school dentist, in some cases this may be the first visit many children make to the dentist.

“All temporarily seconded personal must return to their substantive roles as a matter of urgency.

“It is essential that HSE South prioritises the return of high skilled staff to their principle roles as quickly as possible so that children can be seen by their local school dentist and services can return to normal”.