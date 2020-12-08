Carlow Christmas single hits No 1 spot on iTunes chart

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW answered the call this week to Get Your Jingle On and incredibly reached a fantastic number 1 in the Irish iTunes charts!

The amazing online forum The Backline pulled off a major coup this week by securing the top slot with the Christmas song Get Your Jingle On, written and performed by Carlow’s Ken and Joanne Nolan under the name of KJ and The Backliners.

“It’s just been incredible … to be ahead of such massive names as Dermot Kennedy and Ariana Grande for 36 hours over last Thursday to Saturday was absolutely massive, more than we’d ever imagined,” said a delighted Justin Kelly, who started The Backline earlier this year.

The success of The Backline has been meteoric, growing swiftly in Facebook membership to now welcoming thousands of performers and artists into this encouraging, supportive forum.

The Backline ran a Christmas song competition some weeks ago, with a panel of judges whittling down the 27 entrants to just six. The Backline membership then chose the best one, with Ken and Joanne’s catchy Motown-inspired song emerging as the clear winner.

The single was released last Thursday and within hours was at number one in the iTunes charts. It’s still selling well, but The Backline is hoping that this week everyone can get behind the single, which costs just 99c on iTunes to keep it at the top.

See https://music.apple.com/ie/album/get-your-jingle-on/1542739680?i=1542739685

“I really wasn’t expecting that,” smiled a very surprised Ken.

“It been fantastic … good news,” he adds.

Initially, the well-known Carlow musician wasn’t feeling that inspired about a Christmas jingle, but Justin just has that way of turning reluctance into action.

“It wasn’t really my kind of thing, but Justin convinced me to write one. We did it over a couple of days. I had a tune in my head that I thought would work, a tune with a Motown vibe, and then Joanne wrote the lyrics, which were inspired by the year that we had … I knew it was catchy, a bit of an earworm, and the lyrics are very clever,” says Ken.

To their surprise, Get Your Jingle On won the competition, so Ken and Joanne’s song was recorded.

Ken recorded his own drum pattern, guitar and bass, Joanne the vocals alongside her sister Jenny Stanley, then all of the recordings were sent to Carlow musician/producer David Ayres, who’s now living in Galway.

“David worked his magic on it and produced and arranged it. It was all done virtually with us in Carlow and David in Galway, but you can’t tell that we weren’t all in the recording studio together. It’s incredible what can be done virtually,” said Ken.

A video has also been created for the single, which will be released this Wednesday, featuring Ken and Joanne along with some members of The Backline.

Musician/video creator John Broe and Greg Mynhardt of Hedgehog Productions were involved in the video, which is sure to give Get Your Jingle On another boost this week.

The Backline is also looking forward to an incredible livestream show on Sunday 20 December featuring Tumbling Dice, a host of Backliners and the first-ever live performance of Get Your Jingle On.