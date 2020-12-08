Carlow historical society has first meeting since Covid struck

THE first lecture in the Carlow Historical Archaeological Society (CHAS) calendar since Covid-19 struck took place recently.

Its members may be passionate about history, but they are no Luddites as the lecture was given online through Zoom links and it went without a hitch. The guest speaker was Hacketstown native Oliver Whelan, who is a retired director of the National Treasury Management Agency. He is currently researching the Land War and its aftermath in Co Carlow for a PhD in Maynooth University.

He gave the talk on his book Landholding in the new English settlement of Hacketstown Co Carlow, 1635-1875. The talk told the often-turbulent story of the new settlement of English Protestants, which was established in Hacketstown in the early 17th century.

As part of a strategy to defend his territory from attacks by the O’Byrnes of Wicklow, the duke of Ormond leased land in Hacketstown to a Lancashire man, Thomas Watson, in the early 1600s. Watson established a regular Protestant plantation village in the English style, including the wide main street, which was a common feature of such planned settlements. Trade prospered and the settlers soon included a minister, merchant, blacksmith, tailor, cooper, weaver, harness maker and innkeeper.

The violence of the 1641 rebellion quickly spread to Hacketstown and many settlers fled with their goods. Some of the remaining Protestants were pressurised to adopt Catholic religious practice to preserve their lives and property. Often their servants joined the rebellion and stole their property. Some of these became rich. Morris Bawne of Borkill More, a lowly cowherd, was said to have become ‘a famous and rich rebel and a commander of rebels’. However, the Hacketstown settlement proved resilient and many of the settlers remained after the defeat of the rebels.

In the early 1700s there was much short-term speculative dealing in Hacketstown lands by an outside wealthy elite. Dublin bankers Burton and Harrison bought lands around Hacketstown from the duke of Ormond. Some local families also assembled sizeable holdings. In 1725, the Hardy family of Kilmacart (famous locally because of the death of Captain Hardy in the battle of Hacketstown during the 1798 rebellion) leased 320 acres near Hacketstown. In 1729, David Moffat leased a site for the construction of a slate house. Moffat’s name has survived as a street name in the modern town.

Under the Penal Laws in the 1700s, Catholics could neither own land nor lease it for longer than 31 years. Catholics reacted in different ways to these restrictions. Charles Byrne of Clonmore conformed to Protestant religious practice and built up extensive lands in Laois. His will ensured that his property would be inherited only by Protestant members of the family.

James Cullen made a good living from trade in Hacketstown in the 1700s. In 1752, he leased 62 acres and several properties, including a brew house. Because he was a Catholic, his lease was for 31 years only. When he renewed his lease in 1785, he got better terms as the Penal Laws had been relaxed. As the 19th century progressed, landlords in Hacketstown were willing to grant leases on similar terms to both Catholics and Protestants.

In 1858, John Henry Parnell (father of Charles Stewart) took on a huge mortgage to buy13,000 acres around Hacketstown as an inheritance for his younger son, Henry Tudor. To deal with the debt, the young Parnell sold the lands in May 1874. A consortium of Wicklow gentry, led by Westby of High Park, bought 7,000 acres. Thomas Bunbury of Lisnevagh, who later succeeded to the title Lord Rathdonnell, bought 1,000 acres. Several locals also bought lands: Robert Jones in Woodside, Thomas Reilly in Hacketstown and Edward Kealy, who bought a corn mill just outside Hacketstown.

From 1870, the British government passed several land acts to improve the position of tenants. The 1903 Wyndham Act enabled most tenants to buy their holdings and effectively ended the landlord system. In Co Carlow, about 14,000 acres was bought before 1903. From 1903 to 1920, 61,000 acres were purchased.

CHAS id looking forward to many more lectures in the coming months, either online or in person. For full details on the scheduled lectures, please go www.carlowhistorical.com or pick up a copy of this year’s Carloviana, which will be launched in the coming weeks.