Carlow Lotto player collects Christmas cash boost of €8,264

By Suzanne Pender

There were celebrations in Co Carlow at the weekend when a punter bagged themselves a four-figure sum from a couple of small wagers on their lucky Lotto numbers.

The anonymous punter went into a BoyleSports shop in the county on Saturday to place a €2 wager on four numbers to roll out in the Lotto Plus 2 draw later that evening.

They faced odds of 3,800/1 on all four dropping out of the machine, but they didn’t even need to wait on the bonus ball before numbers 10, 15, 31 and 34 had all landed. That secured an initial payout totalling €7,602, but a further €2 punt on three of the numbers overcame odds of 330/1 and added €662 to their winnings.

That took their haul to a whopping €8,264 all from a total investment of just €4.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Fair play to our Carlow customer for aiming at the big odds and taking them out with only small stakes. Their ambition has paid off and we hope the winnings come in useful this month.”