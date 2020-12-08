Covid-19 in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data

Kenneth Fox

Donegal has the highest 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 once again with a rate of 232.4, according to data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

From November 23rd up until midnight on December 6th the county recorded 370 cases of the virus.

Kilkenny is the county with the second highest incidence rate currently at 172.3, followed by Louth which has a rate of 156.7.

During this period Kilkenny reported 171 new cases of Covid-19 while Louth recorded a total of 202 cases of the virus.

Overall during this period Ireland recorded 3,830 cases of Covid-19 and the national incidence rate is now at 80.43.

Ireland continues to have the lowest incidence rate in the EU, with the next lowest country being Finland which has a rate of 107.7.

The number of people who ended up being hospitalised with the virus over the past 14 days was 231 and a further 11 people were admitted to ICU.

There were a total of 1,280 cases associated with clusters during this time and 471 healthcare workers contracted the virus.

Age profile

The median age of cases during this period was 35 years of age, according to the HPSC.

Both those aged 25-34 and those aged 35-44 accounted for 586 cases of the virus.

This is followed by those aged 45-51 who accounted for 521 people who contracted the virus.

In terms of hospitalisation, 75-84 year olds accounted for 59 people who were hospitalised, followed by those aged 85 and over who accounted for 42 people.

It comes as yesterday the Department of Health confirmed 242 new cases of Covid-19.

Chief medical officer, Tony Holohan said: “We seem to be bottoming out at something above 250, the five-day average now is just under 290 cases, so we’re bottoming out as it were.

“We think we’ve passed the low point at quite a high level and a much higher level than we would like.”