Five more cases of Covid-19 recorded in Carlow

Five more cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Tuesday evening among 215 cases nationally.

There have been 67 cases in the county in the last two weeks and the Covid rate in Carlow has been on an upward trend in the last week. It is still the seventh highest Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today;

95 are men / 119 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

74 in Dublin, 22 in Donegal, 15 in Kilkenny, 14 in Louth, 11 in Limerick and the remaining 79 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today 210 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 8 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today the Government approved NPHET’s advice on prioritisation of COVID-19 vaccines. This is an important step in the development of the vaccine strategy, being finalised by the High Level taskforce for COVID-19 vaccination.

“While each of us awaits our opportunity to be vaccinated, it is important that we continue to protect each other in the meantime, particularly over Christmas and in the months ahead.

“Continue to follow public health advice; avoid crowded places, physically distance, wear face coverings, wash hands regularly and practice cough/sneeze etiquette.”