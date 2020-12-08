FSAI discovers rodent-infested businesses and illegal slaughterhouse

By Digital Desk Staff

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has discovered food businesses infested with rodents, meat products unfit for human consumption and served a prosecution in relation to an illegal slaughterhouse.

Three enforcement orders were served on food businesses in Dublin, Waterford and Louth in the month of November for breaches of food safety legislation.

The orders were served by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE) and officers of the FSAI.

A closure order was served to the Shiro Sushi restaurant on Moore Street, Dublin as the premises had rodent activity along with “heavy accumulations” of dirt on food preparation surfaces and equipment, with the potential to cause food contamination.

The restaurant also had no Hazard Analysis & Critical Control Point (HACCP)-based food safety management procedures, including measures to prevent parasites and parasite infections associated with the consumption of raw seafood which “pose a grave and immediate danger to public health”.

Another closure order was served to the Asian Food Markets retailer in Waterford’s Park Road Business Park, after an active mice infestation was evident by rodent droppings throughout the premises, including on shop shelving and in a wash hand basin, and by “gnawed” food packaging.

A prohibition order was also served a small meat manufacturing plant, Valhalla Meats Limited, in Townparks Industrial Estate, Co Longford, as a number of meat products at the plant were documented as unfit for human consumption due to “gross spoilage”.

Illegal slaughterhouse

During the month of November, a prosecution was also served under the European Commission Food and Feed Hygiene Regulations, 2009 in relation to an illegal slaughterhouse in Louth.

The animal sheds occupied by Barry McConnon at Corcreaghy, Carrickmacross, Louth were identified as a slaughterhouse and cutting plant that was not approved and therefore, not supervised.

Chief Executive of the FSAI, Dr Pamela Byrne, expressed particular concern at the finding.

“It is a legal requirement that all food businesses handling products of animal origin must be approved. This requirement ensures that these food businesses can be adequately supervised and inspected regularly,” she said.

“This protects public health and facilitates ongoing compliance with food legislation. Illegally operating slaughterhouses and cutting plants put consumers at high risk of foodborne illness.

“The operation of any illegal food business will not be tolerated, and the full power of the law will be brought to bear to stop these food businesses from putting consumers’ health at serious risk.”

Dr Byrne reminded all food businesses of the requirement by law to only buy from registered or approved suppliers.