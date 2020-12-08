Gift ideas galore at the tip of your fingers

The Delta Centre at Christmas

AS Christmas 2020 approaches, our shopping experience – just like our experience of this unprecedented year – is very different to years past.

A click of a mouse replaces the open door and browsing takes place on our screens instead of our shops. And from the safety and comfort of our homes, we can shop local as well as supporting Carlow’s tourism economy – both are needed now more than ever.

Here’s a selection of some great Christmas experiences available this year from Carlow Tourism members:

FOOD AND CRAFT

A&K Real Food: Home-made and healthy, these healthy snack alternatives are based on local, naturally-grown ingredients. View the full product list available for sale at https://anlarshop.ie/product-category/ak-real-food-products/

Arboretum Home & Garden Heaven: The staff at Arboretum are determined to make sure that your Christmas online shopping experience is every bit as exciting and fun as usual. See https://www.arboretum.ie/enchanted-christmas-at-arboretum/christmas-gifts/

Ballyshane Studio: Woodturning has always been a burning passion for William McCutcheon and he has spent the last 14 years honing his craft, working with some of Ireland’s leading companies along the way. Visit https://www.ballyshane.com/shop to browse the selection of cheese boards available.

Carlow Brewing Company: From hats to glassware and t-shirts to tin signs, Carlow Brewing Company has a range of merchandise on sale that reflects the fun of this thriving brewing company’s ethos. Go to https://www.carlowbrewing.com/shop/ to buy.

Coolanowle Food Hall: Coolanowle Foodhall is a family-owned and managed foodie haven situated on Dublin Street in Carlow town with a strong ethos on local and sustainable food production and farm-to-fork approach. See https://coolanowlefoodhall.ie/shop/

Malone’s Fruit Farm: Malone’s Fruit Farm is a family-run business growing a variety of soft fruit. The farm shop sells a large selection of artisan food and gifts, with particular attention to local and Irish produce. Malone’s Fruit Farm hampers are a favourite, particularly at Christmas time. http://www.malonefruitfarm.com/index.php/products2/view/category/virtuemart_category_id/1

The Chocolate Garden of Ireland: Wow friends and family with these award-winning chocolates and hampers this festive season. For a really tasty gift, check out their range of beautiful hampers, delicious award-winning chocolates, novelties and bars at https://chocolategarden.ie/store/

Cushendale Woollen Mills: Cushendale represents the highest quality bespoke textiles made from Irish wool, lambswool and mohair. Visit https://cushendale.ie/shop/ to view their beautiful scarves, wraps, yarn and more for the special person in your life this Christmas.

Duiske Glass Gift Shop: Duiske is a handcut glass and crystal brand that enjoys significant success. It is particularly well known for its grapevine cut, which is still handcut at Duiske Glass in High Street, Graignamanagh. https://duiskeglasskilkenny.ie/product-category/christmas/ –

Turra Crafts: Turra Crafts is a small, Carlow-based, family-run business specialising in handmade framed prints. Order today to include a hand-written Christmas card delivered directly to your loved one in time for the holidays. Visit https://www.turracrafts.com/store/c5/All_Products.html to browse these exquisite crafts.

NicAngels Candles: NicAngels Candles are individually hand-marbled, fragrance-free Irish-made dinner candles, perfect to adorn your Christmas table this year. Visit https://www.nicangelscandles.com/shop to order yours now.

Silver Spear Gin: The award-winning Silver Spear Gin has gained the reputation of being a high-quality premium product, which is proudly pouring domestically and internationally. This delicious gin is created to impress – browse https://www.silverspeargin.com/buy-now/ to get yours!

HOTELS AND RESTAURANTS

Step House Hotel: Located at the centre of the pretty heritage village of Borris, The Step House Hotel is a delight to discover at Christmas time, when inspirational festive decorations make this four-star boutique hotel a joy to discover. Treat someone special to a Step House Hotel gift voucher – the perfect gift this Christmas. https://secure.stephousehotel.ie/bookings/vouchers

Mount Wolseley Hotel Spa and Golf Resort: This majestic resort offers a perfect setting for all occasions. Complete with a championship golf course, the award-winning Wolseley Spa and extensive leisure facilities, this unique location offers the perfect escape https://secure.mountwolseley.ie/vouchers

Seven Oaks Hotel and Leisure Club: The Seven Oaks Hotel offers TD Molloy’s Restaurant, serving modern international and Irish cuisine, using fresh local produce. Alternatively, the Oaks Bar offers a relaxed setting, with food options also available. Browse the selection of gift vouchers available at https://secure.sevenoakshotel.com/bookings/vouchers

The Talbot Hotel Carlow: The Talbot Hotel pride themselves on their reputation for delivering excellent service, dining and accommodation. See https://secure.talbotcollection.ie/bookings/vouchers?group=Carlow

The Lord Bagenal Inn: Offering the highest of standards in both accommodation and dining, the Lord Bagenal Inn and its dedicated team will endeavour to surpass every expectation. Visit https://www.lordbagenal.com/gift-cards.html for gift card and voucher ideas.

The Green Barn at Burtown House and Gardens: It’s located just inside the front gates of Burtown House, Athy. The Green Barn serves the freshest possible seasonal produce that comes straight from the organic kitchen that very morning and has to be tasted to be believed. Check out https://burtownhouse.ie/green-barn-shop/

[email protected]: Dynamic and eclectic food is served in this contemporary and award-winning restaurant and café located in the Visual arts centre. Find out what makes [email protected] so popular with locals and visitors at https://lennons.ie/gift_vouchers/

The Woodford Dolmen Hotel: Set on the beautiful banks of the River Barrow, you’ll feel right at home at this charming Carlow hotel. There is a wealth of offers and deals for the hotel at https://secure.woodforddolmenhotel.ie/bookings/specialspage – guaranteed to have something for everyone.

Lemongrass Carlow: All food is prepared by Asian chefs using all natural ingredients – no MSG preservatives or artificial colourings. Tempting your tastebuds? Go to https://lemongrass.ie/ and scroll down to ‘gift vouchers’

The Merry Tree Restaurant, Rathwood: Afternoon tea at The Merry Tree in Rathwood is the ideal way to relax with a group of friends this Christmas, celebrate special occasions, or even just as a treat for yourself and a loved one. Afternoon tea is served Monday to Saturday. Kids’ afternoon tea is also available. Click on https://www.rathwood.com/specials/ to book this delicious treat.

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Go with the Flow: Explore the most beautiful and enchanting River Barrow in Ireland by canoe. Qualified guides will see you through all the whitewater, over all the weirs and waterfalls and down the rapids of the River Barrow. This is the perfect gift for the family member who loves an outdoor adventure – go to https://gowiththeflow.ie/adventure_gift_vouchers/ to browse the range of gift vouchers on offer for the thrill seekers in your life.

Paddle Your Own Canoe: Paddle Your Own Canoe offers the opportunity to rent a canoe and camping gear and organise your multi-day trip down the River Barrow. There is a range of packages available for an exciting, action-packed break at https://www.paddleyourowncanoe.ie/canoe-trip-itinerary-packages/

Pure Adventure: Pure Adventure is based in Graignamanagh on the banks of the River Barrow. They offer a range of activities that include whitewater kayaking trips, scenic canoe tours and chilled-out stand-up paddle board adventures. Full equipment supplied. Browse http://www.pureadventure.ie/canoeing/multi-day/

CHRISTMAS EXPERIENCES

(from 1 December 2020 and subject to Covid restrictions)

Arboretum Home and Garden Heaven: For a complete festive day out this Christmas, head to Arboretum Home and Garden Heaven, where you can explore the Christmas shop and savour the delights of the stunning in-store Christmas décor. This five-star garden and lifestyle centre offers a free daily viewing of Santa’s two real reindeer Donner and Blitzen.

Rathwood, Tullow: Santa visits the big top! The original home of the Santa Train has once again has come up with an original idea for these unusual times!

You’ve been invited on board the Rathwood Express for a magical train journey through Rathwood’s festive forest. Staying safe together is all part of the experience as you make your way to Fossett’s Big Top to see Santa, Mrs Claus and their elves as they perform a phenomenal show.

Please visit www.rathwood.com for pre-booking and instruction on Covid-19 safety measures for this event.

Delta Sensory Gardens, Carlow: Christmas baking and Christmas lights 2020, the Delta Centre is now taking orders for their delicious Christmas cakes, pies and puddings. Subject to restrictions, the famous Christmas lights display in the gardens will be shown from 5 to 20 December; it never fails to sprinkle Christmas magic and usher in some good cheer!

The Christmas stalls take place on 12 and 15 December, selling seasonal fare and tasty treats.

Huntington Castle and Gardens, Clonegal: Huntington Castle sets the atmosphere during December – come and walk the fields to select your own Christmas tree! Open at weekends during December, subject to Covid restrictions, the gardens and tearoom will be open and castle tours will take place at weekends. Please check www.huntingtoncastle.com for final details.

VISUAL & GB Shaw Theatre Carlow: Visual Carlow have a fantastic range of art books for both children and adults. There are toys and puzzles for all ages. Also in stock are pens, posters from shows and exhibitions and a beautiful range of greeting cards and postcards. Gift vouchers are also available, online, over the phone or in person, and can be used for shows and shop purchases. Visit https://www.visualcarlow.ie/visit/shop/