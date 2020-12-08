Irish students are top maths performers in EU, study finds

Students from the island of Ireland are the top performers in maths across the European Union at both primary and second level, according to a major international study.

The performance of students in Ireland at science is also significantly above the average.

However, high-achieving students in Ireland are under-performing compared to pupils in other highly ranked countries.

The findings are contained in Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (Timss), based on data gathered in 2019 across more than 600,000 students in 64 countries.

The study, carried out every four years, measures the performance of children at fourth class in primary and second year in secondary level.

It shows there was little significant change recorded among Irish students since 2015 with pupils continuing to perform at a relatively high level.

No significant gender differences were found either, with boys and girls performing equally well in maths and science tests.

Globally, however, Ireland lags significantly behind several east Asian countries and jurisdictions such as Singapore, Chinese Taipei, Korea and Japan.

Responding to the results, Minister for Education Norma Foley welcomed the fact that Ireland had maintained its strong performance.

“This high performance reflects the commitment and hard work of our school communities but also the significant efforts that have been put into the national literacy and numeracy strategy, curricular review and redevelopment, the Stem education policy statement and the digital strategy for schools,” she said.

Headline results of Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (2019)

Fourth class: Maths

Singapore Hong Kong Republic of Korea Chinese Taipei Japan Russian Federation Northern Ireland Ireland Latvia

Fourth class: Science

Singapore Republic of Korea Russian Federation Japan Chinese Taipei Finland Latvia Norway United States Lithuania Sweden England Czech Republic Australia Hong Kong Poland Hungary Ireland

Second year: Maths

Singapore Chinese Taipei Republic of Korea Japan Hong Kong Russian Federation Ireland Lithuania

Second year: Science