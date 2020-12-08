Job security top priority for workers, study finds

Muireann Duffy

Workers are more concerned about stability rather than job perks, according to a recent study by Indeed.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has caused a reassessment of priorities for workers, with 71 per cent saying a secure and stable form of employment will be their main aim next year.

The survey of over 14,000 employees and 3,500 employers from 14 countries found 60 per cent of Irish workers would sacrifice the perks of a job for greater security, compared to 56 per cent internationally.

It also revealed that two in three employers have cut such perks due to the pandemic, despite 86 per cent of them feeling their workers had pulled together to get through the pandemic.

Overall, 73 per cent of Irish workers said they were motivated to do their best in the job and 62 per cent felt Covid-19 provided a useful learning opportunity for their career.

Despite positive changes such as the ability to work from home and a better work/life balance being noted by many, Irish workers reported a higher rate of mental health decline than their counterparts overseas.

23 per cent said their mental health has worsened since the onset of the pandemic, compared to 19 per cent internationally.

However, 60 per cent of employers believed a greater consideration would be given to wellbeing and mental health in 2021, as well as hygiene and safety practices and the challenges of care-giving outside of work.

Three in five felt supported by the employers this year, in addition to the 57 per cent who said their colleagues helped them through the challenges of the last few months.