Judge orders Tusla investigate the welfare of children after charges withdrawn

A judge directed Tusla investigate the welfare of two children after their mother withdrew charges against her husband who allegedly smashed a window at their home.

The Co Carlow man faced charges of trespass, criminal damage and breaching a safety order but his wife withdrew these charges after he paid her €350 for the window.

The man cannot be named as there is a safety order in place and the matter was heard in camera.

The court was told the woman had fled her home after the incident with her children as she was in fear.

However, she wanted to withdraw the matter as she had been paid €350 towards the window.

The defendant had lived in the house at the time on consent but had since moved out according to his solicitor Nichola Delaney.

Judge Geraldine Carthy was not impressed with the reasons given by the woman in the witness box. Judge Carthy said she could treat her as a “hostile witness” and proceed with the case.

“I am not prejudging the matter but a lot of work has gone into this matter,” she said. “You have got money form this gentlemen. Do you think this is appropriate to withdraw this when the children were put in fear?”

The woman became upset and left the witness box at this point but returned to box.

Judge Carthy consented to the charges being withdrawn. However, she directed Tusla speak with the children to check on their welfare and they were being looked after.