Man arrested in connection with fraudulent PUP claims worth €165,000

Digital Desk Staff

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into €165,000 in fraudulent claims of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Gardaí issued a warning to people in June about a phishing e-mail appearing to be from Courts Service telling people they had been selected for jury service.

70 people responded and provided personal data, which was used to make fake applications for the PUP and resulted in over €165,000 being paid out.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 40s in Cork today.

He is being detained at Midleton Garda Station where he can be held for up to 24 hours.