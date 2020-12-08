Minister for Children seeks to more than double paid parental leave

By Digital Desk Staff

The Minister for Children is seeking to extend paid parental leave from two weeks to five weeks.

The Irish Times reports that Roderic O’Gorman is bringing a memo on the matter to Cabinet on Tuesday.

The Minister is also expected to receive Cabinet approval to extend the time the leave can be taken, from just the first year to the first two years of child’s life.

The Minister will receive approval from the Cabinet to draft the legislation, which is set to be introduced in January.

The paid benefit is under the remit of the Department of Social Protections, which needs until April to update IT systems to reflect the change.

It is understood that Mr O’Gorman is examining if the extended leave can be introduced, with people paid in arrears when the systems are changed.

Maternity leave

It comes as separately, Social Democrat TD Holly Cairns has offered to pair with Justice Minister Helen McEntee for votes she might miss while on maternity leave.

Ms Cairns has started work on a bill that would give politicians access to maternity leave for the first time.

However, there are constitutional issues that require politicians to be present and to vote for themselves that makes cover for female TDs difficult.

“Because it is kind of a lengthy process and a difficult one, and perhaps there is a need for a referendum, I would be happy to pair with Minister Helen McEntee if we can’t get it together in time,” Ms Cairns said.

“It’s ridiculous that it isn’t already in place but if that is the case, I’d be happy to pair with her. It could be a log road to finding a proper solution, but we need to work quickly.”