Ranelagh fuel firm and Roscommon director on latest tax defaulters list

Revenue made 17 tax settlements with defaulters totalling nearly €20 million between July and the end of September.

By far the biggest settlement was €9.2 million owed by DMG Energy, from Charleston Road in Ranelagh in Dublin 6. This relates to non-declaration of excise duty and under-declaration of VAT. However, this company is now in liquidation and the full amount of the tax settlement remained unpaid at the end of September.

The second largest settlement during the three-month period was with Michael Feeley, a farmer and company director, with an address at Antogher Road, Co Roscommon, who made a tax settlement on €4.9 million, related to the non-declaration of Capital Gains Tax.

Another multi-millions settlement is with company director Danny Fitzpatrick, from 29 Ashton Heights in Newry, Co Down, who, according to the Tax Defaulters list issued by Revenue, still owed a settlement of over €1.9 million at the end of September.

In total the 17 cases amounted to total settlements of €19,985,948, with eight cases exceeding €100,000, and seven with sums still outstanding as of September 30th, 2020.

The published list reflects only a portion of all Revenue audits and investigations. According to a Revenue statement, in the 3-month period to September 30th 2020, a total of 212 Revenue audit and investigations, together with 10,914 Risk Management Interventions, were settled, resulted in the Government securing €88.3 million in tax, interest, and penalties.