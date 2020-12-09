Bagenalstown celebrates switching on of Xmas lights

THE turning on of the Christmas lights in Bagenalstown gave locals a much-needed boost and hopefully a sign of promising things ahead.

Santa swept through the town in a special drive-through event that featured more than 40 vintage vehicles as the festive lights were switched on.

Members of Co Carlow Vintage Club and the Carlow to Cork Tractor Club steered their impressive drives through the town.

It was arguably the biggest event in Bagenalstown this year, with people lining the route while observing social distancing and many of them wearing masks.

The event was organised by the Bagenalstown Area Chamber and Bagenalstown Improvement Group.

“It was fabulous,” said area chamber chairperson Colin Rea. “I think it was just relief for people getting out. The amount of goodwill and positive messages we have received yesterday an event today has been unbelievable. I think people needed it for their mental health more than anything. People were delighted to get out and see people.”

The drive-through was part of the Christmas by the Barrow programme of events, which include jumper days and treasure hunt.

Bagenalstown Area Chamber was established earlier this year and it hopes to hold more public events in future and to expand the Christmas extravaganza next year, when the country returns to normal.

“It’s just trying to improve things in the town and market it a bit better,” said Colin.

For more information about Christmas by the Barrow, check out the Bagenalstown Area Chamber of Business and Tourism Facebook page.