Former councillor Michael Abbey is laid to rest

By Elizabeth Lee

HUNDREDS of people paid tribute to Michael Abbey, a retired school teacher and former councillor who served the town and county of Carlow for almost 20 years from 1994 until his retirement in 2013.

Councillors from all parties, including his own party Fine Gael, council officials, teachers, school principals, business people and the general public paid tribute to Michael when his death was announced last Wednesday, 2 December.

“A gentleman”, “courteous and kind” and “great fun” were just some of the descriptions that were used to describe the man who was originally from Tobinstown but who settled in Carlow with his wife Bridie.

“He was a friend, colleague, mentor but, above all, a gentleman true and true,” said former TD and councillor Pat Deering.

Mayor of Carlow cllr Fergal Browne described Michael as a “great mentor” and a “person’s person” who was “committed to his family and community”, while former cllr Wayne Fennell also remembered him fondly as a great mentor and cllr William Paton recalled his “wicked, infectious sense of humour and unique laugh”.

Michael served on both Carlow Town Council, where he represented west Carlow, and on Carlow County Council, and served as cathaoirleach on both during his career. He also represented his council in many capacities, including on the Local Authorities Members’ Association and on trips abroad.

As a teacher, he worked in Bennekerry NS before moving to St Colmcille’s NS in Moone, where he was principal from 1973 to 2001, when he retired.

Aside from his career in teaching and politics, Michael was very involved in his community and in helping others, including his involvement in the Community Games.

He passed away peacefully in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny after a short illness. He and Bridie were the adoring parents of Michelle, Sharon, Karl and Denise and he was predeceased by his baby daughter Karen.

Michael was laid to rest on Saturday in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow after requiem Mass was celebrated in Church of the Holy Family, Askea.