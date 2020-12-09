Gardaí prosecute hundreds for domestic violence over course of pandemic

By Digital Desk Staff

More than 100 people have been prosecuted for domestic violence offences in the past six weeks, as concern has been raised about an increase in offences amid Covid-19 restrictions.

In total, gardaí have prosecuted 217 people for domestic violence offences since April as part of a special operation to support victims in light of pandemic restrictions.

Gardaí have made 20,699 calls or attempted calls to victims of domestic abuse this year, while there has been a 17 per cent increase in calls for assistance compared to last year.

Most recently since the end of October, 110 people have been prosecuted for domestic violence offences under Phase 3 of Operation Faoiseamh.

“Through our community engagement response to Covid-19, Operation Faoiseamh has protected victims, provided comfort and assurance to those victims experiencing domestic abuse,” Detective Chief Superintendent Declan Daly said.

“An Garda Síochána are mindful of the fear and concern some in our community have during Covid restrictions. We continue to robustly provide assistance and support to victims of Domestic Abuse, and to all vulnerable victims.

“An Garda Síochána will continue to ensure your safety and I encourage anyone who feels threatened or is in fear to contact us and we will respond quickly and vigorously.”

Operation Faoiseamh commenced on April 1st and will continue over the Christmas holiday period and onwards while restrictions of movement are in place.

Gardaí have urged victims of abuse or those who know of a family member or friend experiencing abuse to contact An Garda Síochána.

Urgent assistance or support can be found by calling 999 or 112.