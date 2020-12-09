Gardaí seize €200,000 worth of suspected counterfeit goods in Dublin

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí have seized €200,000 worth of suspected counterfeit goods following an investigation by the Intellectual Property Crime Unit and the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The seizure was made at approximately 11am this morning when an articulated lorry containing the goods was searched in the south Dublin area.

The lorry contained clothing, sportswear, perfume and candles.

No arrests have yet been made but the investigation is ongoing as to the items origin and the people involved in their distribution.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said people should be wary of counterfeit goods over the coming weeks.

“As we approach Christmas people should ensure they purchase gifts from reliable and legitimate sources.

“This seizure is significant as it prevents a consignment of counterfeit and substandard products entering the market and being purchased by unsuspecting persons.

“The counterfeit candles and perfumes, in particular, give rise to potential safety risks for purchasers, who will be unaware of the true nature of these products.”