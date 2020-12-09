Kerry nursing home taken over by HSE to close today

Anne Lucey

A Co Kerry nursing home taken over by the HSE last month after concerns were raised by the health service regulator is to close on Wednesday, it has emerged.

Three of the 23 residents in Oaklands Nursing Home in Listowel are now awaiting placement in other facilities.

Members of the Oireachtas had been told the home was due to close at the end of this week.

The HSE was directed to take over the running of the private nursing home “and make alternative arrangements” for residents after inspectors from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) found a situation of “chaos” in early November following an outbreak of Covid-19 among residents and staff.

The majority of residents contracted the disease and nine died.

The HSE has been working with families to find accommodation quickly and allow residents settle into their new facilities in advance of Christmas, it said.

It could not run the home on a permanent basis.

According to Hiqa, there are 12 registered nursing homes in the area – in Listowel, Tralee and Newcastle West in Co Limerick.

Some three residents have been placed temporarily in the community hospital in Listowel, it is understood.

In a statement the HSE said it was directed by court order to temporarily take on responsibility for Oaklands Nursing Home on November 18th.

“Since then, we’ve been working closely with residents, family members and other providers of nursing home services in the North Kerry area in order to find appropriate accommodation for the residents of Oaklands nursing.”

Remaining in the centre was not a viable option and it was in residents’ best interest that they move to other centres so that they could have continuity of their care, and so that they could settle in before Christmas, the HSE said.

Locations that are suitable for residents’ needs, their families wishes and which, as far as possible, keep them close to their own communities, was a priority and this has been achieved.

“A very small number of former residents at Oaklands are now currently living at the HSE/CKCH Listowel Community Hospital as they await a placement at the nursing home of their choice,” the HSE said.

A spokeswoman added: “This has been a difficult time for residents and their families, and was a less than ideal situation for the HSE to deal with. We wish to thank the residents and their families for their patience at this difficult time as they move to alternative centres”.