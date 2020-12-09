Man killed in single vehicle crash in Waterford

Digital Desk Staff

A man in his 60s has been killed in a crash in Waterford.

Gardaí and Emergency services attended the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 6.15am today in the Ringcrehy area of Dungarvan.

An articulated tanker was the sole vehicle involved in the collision.

The driver, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene.

The body has since been removed to the local Morgue and a postmortem will be conducted at a later date.

A technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators has been completed and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the Ringcrehy area between 6.10am and 6.20am to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.